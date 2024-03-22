Do you know, there have been Secret Societies Controlling Our Governments for hundreds of years?

Do You Know? Episode 5
Do you know, there have been Secret Societies Controlling all of Our Governments for hundreds of years?
Myron C. Fagan: The Illuminati and the C.F.R [Council of Foreign Relations] (1967)https://youtu.be/wpd9n21uQv4?si=e_lc1cMT1Ii32SZJ
Have You ever Wondered? HOW So Few People, can have so much Control, over so many People? It's Not just Gag Order Signed Contracts, or the fear of Prison, That Keeps Everyone in line! The Fear of Death! That's What Keeps Everyone in Line!https://youtu.be/Bej1Xszjn4E
Only a society with no morals, can do the evil Deeds being done to the people! That's why They Pushed Everybody from Faith! So They would be in Fear! Trust Me, I'm Not Scared to Die! For Me, it is just a Change of Address!✝️Have Faith Warriors! They may Take My Life! But They'll Never Take My Soul!
Want to Welcome all the New Warriors to Our Platform!⚔️I have Spent Hours Searching for You All! Sharing My Videos & My Message to Platforms, All over Twitter, looking for the Warriors, that still Cares about this Planet!🌎https://youtu.be/hcYkv9wZ-fE?si=aGGa4aZnv3_aixvZ
📵We must put down the Hypnosis Devices, Mad Scientist have Created for Us to be Deceived, Divided, and Distracted! We have No Choice!⚔️We Must Unite and Fight these Lunatics that are Controlling every Aspect of Our Lives! https://youtu.be/uNR4a2ZoHDM?si=PWhRQaBJAYk1cy0e
🎣Commercial Fisherman, Standing By! We Must Realize, We are Under Hypnosis!https://youtu.be/XIAXuxoSjo8
👮OUR Uniformed Personnel! Must Stand With The People! Not The Corporate Corrupt Government! We Have Today!🆘👇https://youtu.be/OP3VMFHgFxk
Real Fishing Life is now accepting donations, from the Warriors that can afford to Help Keep the Wheels on this Truth Train, a Rolling! Even a Dollar Donation💸 can make a Difference!🙏❤️ https://givesendgo.com/GBNU1
Real Fishing Life
https://www.youtube.com/@1RealFishingLife/videos
Shared from and subscribe to:
Real Fishing Life
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.