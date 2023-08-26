Create New Account
The major fire at the Marathon Petroleum refinery in Garyville, Louisiana
Russia Ukraine Updates


Aug 26, 2023


The major fire at the Marathon Petroleum refinery in Garyville, Louisiana. Residents have been evacuated within a radius of 1.5 km.


No casualties were reported, and experts are monitoring air quality due to the oil spill.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3brwgy-the-major-fire-at-the-marathon-petroleum-refinery-in-garyville-louisiana.html

fireevacuationsoil spilllousianarefineryrussia ukraine updatesmarathon petroleumgaryville

