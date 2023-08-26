Russia Ukraine Updates
Aug 26, 2023
The major fire at the Marathon Petroleum refinery in Garyville, Louisiana. Residents have been evacuated within a radius of 1.5 km.
No casualties were reported, and experts are monitoring air quality due to the oil spill.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3brwgy-the-major-fire-at-the-marathon-petroleum-refinery-in-garyville-louisiana.html
