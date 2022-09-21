PTPA (WAR ROOM Ep 141): Jan 6, National Test Score, Emmys, 'Don't Do It:'

Pull the Pin Already (WAR ROOM Ep 141): Jim and Nate discuss various headlines found in today’s media. Opinions are based on personal experience and not from the content of the article, unless someone has happened to read it. What’s your take on the opinions and concerns expressed during the show? Let them know by discussing your own views in the comments below. If you like what they have to say click the like button below and share this video with your friends. Don’t forget to subscribe and hit the notification bell for future episodes.**Subscribe on Rumble or one of our other media platforms and forget ScrewTube**





www.pullthepinalready.com





VIDEO CHANNELS

Youtube www.youtube.com/channel/UCfUOkihz4MloQUyWWYypPGw

Rumble https://rumble.com/c/PullThePinAlready

Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/pullthepinalready/

UGE tube https://ugetube.com/@Pull%20The%20Pin%20Already





Podcasts:

RSS feed: https://anchor.fm/s/2ee73de8/podcast/rss

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6qx6bs6JpVOGtOMALlRdUb

RadioPublic: https://radiopublic.com/pull-the-pin-already-6vz29e

Pocket Casts: https://pca.st/3ted3mys

Anchor: https://anchor.fm/pullthepinalready