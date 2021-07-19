© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Wayfaring Stranger: An American Folk Hymn
Follow
1
Share
Report
80 views • July 19, 2021
This video features a well-known folk hymn from the nineteenth century called "The Wayfaring Stranger", as sung by the Smoky Mountain Singers. It is illustrated by some of my photographs and some other spiritual images that enhance its profound message of redemption through God's grace and His promise of eternal life to all believers.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.