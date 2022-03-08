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The Pandemic Live Panel - 2022 Virtual Trinity Health Freedom Expo
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313 views • March 08, 2022
Host: Robert Scott Bell
Panelists: Diane Miller, Jonathan Emord, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Dr. Brian Hooker
*The views and opinions expressed in this video are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any other agency, organization, employer or company. The content is intended to share information. Assumptions made in the analysis are not reflective of the position of any entity other than the author(s) - and since we are critically-thinking human beings, these views are always subject to change, revision, and rethinking at any time. Please do not hold us to them in perpetuity.
Panelists: Diane Miller, Jonathan Emord, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Dr. Brian Hooker
*The views and opinions expressed in this video are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any other agency, organization, employer or company. The content is intended to share information. Assumptions made in the analysis are not reflective of the position of any entity other than the author(s) - and since we are critically-thinking human beings, these views are always subject to change, revision, and rethinking at any time. Please do not hold us to them in perpetuity.
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