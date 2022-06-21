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And I Will Do No Harm - Scott Schara
Liberty Monks Podcast
Liberty Monks Podcast
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30 views • June 21, 2022

Scott is the father of Grace Schara who died at the hands of “hospital protocol” October 13th, 2021 after being admitted on October 6th for COVID-19 treatment. Grace's death occurred after she was given a lethal combination dosage of Precedex, Lorazepam, and Morphine within a period of 30 minutes by the attending medical team.

Find out more about Grace at https://www.ouramazinggrace.net

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Show Notes:

Despite having NO prior authorization from her medical power of attorney, Grace was labeled DNR by the attending physician, in violation of Wisconsin State Statute 154.

Hospital staff put Grace in restraints simply because she wanted to get up to use the restroom, a disability rights violation.

Medical advocate/parent was removed by an armed guard from the hospital room in direct violation of guidelines from the US Department of Health and Human Services to support and protect people with disabilities during the pandemic.

No one has satisfactorily explained why that particular cocktail of medicines was used. It is especially odd considering the family was told she had a good day the day before, prompting the doctor to recommend a feeding tube be placed on the morning of the day Grace later died.

“It is so important that EVERYONE knows Grace’s story,” said Grace’s dad Scott Schara. “Grace, nor any other disabled person, should have to endure what she did. No family should have to live through this, either.”

“Grace was a beautiful, inquisitive young woman who loved Elvis, geography, dancing, fishing, horse riding, and playing the violin, among many other interests. She loved the Lord.  The sky was truly the limit with Grace, and we were blessed to have her in our lives for 19 years. We don’t want her death to be in vain.” said Schara.


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