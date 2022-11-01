The KEN MATTHEWS REPORT segment ONE Halloween Monday 2022

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More lies about Hammer Time at the Pelosi home
Trump NOT arrested this weekend.
Obama gets no respect without the Presidential Seal on his podium.
Democrats claim election was not certified (in 2017)
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