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Destroying The United States Constitution
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Steal an election.
Call anyone who questions it “crazy”.
Infiltrate their movement.
Draw them to the Capital
Plant some pipe bombs
Instigate violence
Make sure people die
Declare a martyr
Not this one.
Or these ones.
That’s the one, right there.
Arrest hundreds.
Call it an insurrection.
Keep saying it.
Say it some more.
Weaponize the FBI
Don’t cover this.
Don’t cover this.
Don’t cover that
Label them terrorists
Deny them due process.
Pump the numbers.
Pump, pump.
Pump them again
Punish them for speaking
Label them terrorists.
Wow....that was fast.
Create a Ministry of Truth.
Demonize Patriots.
Fill up the prisons.
Destroying the United States Constitution?
It’s that easy.
like, comment, share, subscribe!
Call anyone who questions it “crazy”.
Infiltrate their movement.
Draw them to the Capital
Plant some pipe bombs
Instigate violence
Make sure people die
Declare a martyr
Not this one.
Or these ones.
That’s the one, right there.
Arrest hundreds.
Call it an insurrection.
Keep saying it.
Say it some more.
Weaponize the FBI
Don’t cover this.
Don’t cover this.
Don’t cover that
Label them terrorists
Deny them due process.
Pump the numbers.
Pump, pump.
Pump them again
Punish them for speaking
Label them terrorists.
Wow....that was fast.
Create a Ministry of Truth.
Demonize Patriots.
Fill up the prisons.
Destroying the United States Constitution?
It’s that easy.
like, comment, share, subscribe!
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