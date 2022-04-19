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Ep. 683 – Genderfluid Witch Loves Teaching Preschool Students About Sexuality
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71 views • April 19, 2022
🚨On this episode of the “Dr. Duke Show” we start with another example of how deep down the rabbit hole our education system has gone, after a self-proclaimed witch, who also teaches preschool, admitted on TikTok that she loves teaching 3- to 4-year-olds about her gender fluidity.
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🇺🇸 Support The Show! | https://bit.ly/3m3cpm4
📲 Download the FreedomProject Media App
© FreedomProject 2022
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