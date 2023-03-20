Henry 22LR Lever Action AQT Rematch #shorts

It’s been two years since AmbGun reviewed the Henry 22 Lever Action rifle. Lever action rifles are so satisfying. But at the time without a sling and running the stock sights, I was only able to manage a 189 on the Project Appleseed AQT. Adding sling studs to accommodate a canvas GI Sling and a Leupold VX-Freedom 1.5-4 rifle scope so another shot at the AQT Need to get the optic a bit further forward for proper “turkey neck cheek weld” eye relief and add about ¼” to the buttstock comb for proper sight alignment. Nevertheless, with the sling and better sighting system I scored a 225, well into Rifleman territory. Offhand I scored a 43, I shanked one shot. A high 40’s should be the norm. Squatting, I scored a 48. Awesome. Rapid fire prone a 42 And slow fire prone a 92 Solve the sight alignment, cheek weld issue, I should score into the mid 230’s…as well as my Ruger 10/22 or Tikka T1x. A lightweight, thin, ambi manual action rimfire…hmmmmm See Ambgun.com for further developments.

