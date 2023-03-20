Henry 22LR Lever Action AQT Rematch #shorts

It’s been two years since AmbGun reviewed the Henry 22 Lever Action rifle.
Lever action rifles are so satisfying.
But at the time without a sling and running the stock sights, I was only able to manage a 189 on the Project Appleseed AQT.
Adding sling studs to accommodate a canvas GI Sling and a Leupold VX-Freedom 1.5-4 rifle scope so another shot at the AQT
Need to get the optic a bit further forward for proper “turkey neck cheek weld” eye relief and add about ¼” to the buttstock comb for proper sight alignment.
Nevertheless, with the sling and better sighting system I scored a 225, well into Rifleman territory.
Offhand I scored a 43, I shanked one shot. A high 40’s should be the norm.
Squatting, I scored a 48. Awesome.
Rapid fire prone a 42
And slow fire prone a 92
Solve the sight alignment, cheek weld issue, I should score into the mid 230’s…as well as my Ruger 10/22 or Tikka T1x.
A lightweight, thin, ambi manual action rimfire…hmmmmm
See Ambgun.com for further developments.
