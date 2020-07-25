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Are Floatation Tanks Beneficial?
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10 views • July 25, 2020
Floatation tanks, also known as “sensory deprivation chambers,” are often used as a method for relaxation. Dr. Group shares his experience with floatation tanks and the health benefits behind them.
Have you tried floatation tanks? What health changes did you notice? Share your thoughts in the comments!
Read “Dr. Group’s Recommendations for Stress Management" here: ➤➤ http://ghc.us/25o
Try Global Healing Center's exclusive products:
TULSI / HOLY BASIL ➤➤ http://ghc.us/25p
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Dr. Edward Group is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He is passionate about creating life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle.
Meet Dr. Group: https://www.globalhealingcenter.com/a...
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Connect with Dr. Group on social media!
http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
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Follow us to Live Healthy!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GlobalHealin...
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Have you tried floatation tanks? What health changes did you notice? Share your thoughts in the comments!
Read “Dr. Group’s Recommendations for Stress Management" here: ➤➤ http://ghc.us/25o
Try Global Healing Center's exclusive products:
TULSI / HOLY BASIL ➤➤ http://ghc.us/25p
------
Dr. Edward Group is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He is passionate about creating life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle.
Meet Dr. Group: https://www.globalhealingcenter.com/a...
-------
Connect with Dr. Group on social media!
http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
-------
Follow us to Live Healthy!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GlobalHealin...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/globalheali...
Twitter:
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