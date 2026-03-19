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The Science Of The Firmament - The Average Food “Scientist” Rejects True Science
Ioftheneedle
Ioftheneedle
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…. That’s right, the average food “scientist out there, hangs his hat, and stakes his reputation, on nothing but pseudoscience.  At least when it comes to the biggest, ultimate, truth there is… the true nature of our home, and our true origin.
Oh, the average food scientist out there is no dummy, he's a whiz at sucking up NASA data & all of their statistics…. you know, the same NASA that’s been caught red handed lying to the public thousands’s of times over, all of it very well documented, despite their lame, faith based, excuses & weak non-plausible justifications.  
Running myriads of “calculations” using abstract mathematical modeling based on NASA derived data, this guy is a brainiac… we used to call that “book smarts”… and this is what the average food scientist has. But then there’s a little thing called, real intelligence, or common sense.  
And if you have a locked tight, closed mind, to the point where you refuse to even look at the empirical scientific evidence, on one of the most profound, far reaching, subjects there is out there, then I would submit to you that such a “scientist”, is neither highly intelligent, nor has any significant degree of, common sense.  

The average food scientist guy has a real problem here. He probably needs a little poking, to get up to speed.  I don’t think, sweet & lovey dovey are going to cut it… gotta be poked.  Not “poked” in the sense of the movie Deliverance, I mean, who even thinks like that?… I’m talking about getting poked by the proverbial, needle.  

Well.  Ladies & gentlemen.  Eye am that needle.  Thank you.  Thank you very much.

Poke poke.  It’s not a joke. Do your due diligence already… you aren’t getting any younger, you know? 

In other words, chop chop.  

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