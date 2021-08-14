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Important Prophecy from Our Lord, Jesus Christ, About The Warning (Illumination of Conscience) – November 2013
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174 views • August 14, 2021
November 16, 2013. An important message from Our Lord, Jesus Christ, given to 7th Messenger, Maria Divine Mercy, as part of the Book of Truth. Important 8-year old Prophecy from 2013 about how the enemies of God will use science to trick people into denying their mystical experience of the supernatural intervention by God known as The Warning (Illumination of Conscience).
The enemies of God will fool many people into believing that The Warning was a cosmic event, when the light of the Sun overtook the whole of the planet by a one-off event, caused by the movement of the Earth on its axis. This will not be the truth, but many people will believe the science and so, they will loose their last chance to repent of their sins and reconcile with God, so as to prepare their souls for the Second Coming of Our Lord, Jesus Christ.
Do not be tricked, fooled, or deceived! The Warning (Illumination of Conscience) is an authentic and genuine, direct intervention of God as His final act of Divine Mercy for this wayward and fallen world before the coming worldwide reign of the antichrist and deadly mark of the beast (embedded microchip in the body).
To prepare for more End-Time events, such as The Warning, and to stay informed on daily Christian prophecies, visit the blog: Mary Refuge Of Souls: https://MaryRefugeOfSouls.com
DOWNLOADABLE PDF FOR TRANSLATION AND SLOW READERS (74 SLIDES/FRAMES):
Book of Truth (Maria Divine Mercy) - Important Message - Jesus Christ - About The Warning (Illumination of Conscience) - MaryRefugeOfSouls (PDF)
https://maryrefugeofholylove.files.wordpress.com/2021/08/book-of-truth-maria-divine-mercy-important-message-jesus-christ-about-the-warning-illumination-of-conscience-maryrefugeofsouls-pdf.pdf
ALSO SEE OTHER IMPORTANT PROPHECY VIDEOS ON BRIGHTEON CHANNEL:
Mary Refuge Of Souls https://www.brighteon.com/channels/1asoul
God Bless!
The enemies of God will fool many people into believing that The Warning was a cosmic event, when the light of the Sun overtook the whole of the planet by a one-off event, caused by the movement of the Earth on its axis. This will not be the truth, but many people will believe the science and so, they will loose their last chance to repent of their sins and reconcile with God, so as to prepare their souls for the Second Coming of Our Lord, Jesus Christ.
Do not be tricked, fooled, or deceived! The Warning (Illumination of Conscience) is an authentic and genuine, direct intervention of God as His final act of Divine Mercy for this wayward and fallen world before the coming worldwide reign of the antichrist and deadly mark of the beast (embedded microchip in the body).
To prepare for more End-Time events, such as The Warning, and to stay informed on daily Christian prophecies, visit the blog: Mary Refuge Of Souls: https://MaryRefugeOfSouls.com
DOWNLOADABLE PDF FOR TRANSLATION AND SLOW READERS (74 SLIDES/FRAMES):
Book of Truth (Maria Divine Mercy) - Important Message - Jesus Christ - About The Warning (Illumination of Conscience) - MaryRefugeOfSouls (PDF)
https://maryrefugeofholylove.files.wordpress.com/2021/08/book-of-truth-maria-divine-mercy-important-message-jesus-christ-about-the-warning-illumination-of-conscience-maryrefugeofsouls-pdf.pdf
ALSO SEE OTHER IMPORTANT PROPHECY VIDEOS ON BRIGHTEON CHANNEL:
Mary Refuge Of Souls https://www.brighteon.com/channels/1asoul
God Bless!
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