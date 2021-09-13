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5th Dimension Healing & Immune Health w/Penny Price Lavin: Merkaba Chakras Podcast #48
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1 view • September 13, 2021
Welcome to another podcast episode of Merkaba Chakras. I’m your host, Von Galt. Today, we talk to the author, Penny Lavin about the 5th-dimensional healing field that everyone can access within themselves to heal not only themselves but others as well. Penny Price Lavin is an energy medicine instructor, practitioner, and film producer. Penny, welcome to Merkaba Chakras!
HERE'S MC EPISODE #52 THAT WAS DELETED BY Y T WITHIN 6-HOURS AFTER 126,000 VIEWS. Y T THREATENED TO DELETE MY CHANNEL IF I RE-POST IT AGAIN.
All show identification had to be removed to pass cens ssors. God bless. 😊💖
WATCH THE DELETED EPISODE #52 HERE:
https://odysee.com/@MustWatch:8/E51_C...
Questions:
1. Can you tell us how you got into Energy Healing?
2. When you produced the documentary, The Healing Field: Exploring Energy & Consciousness, which features your husband, Ron Lavin & Dr. Bruce Lipton, it inspired you to write your book, The Healing Field: Exceptional Healing Practices to Change Your Life. What is the healing field?
3. Let’s talk i.mmunity. Can you explain how our emotions affect our immun.e systems according to Dr. Candace Pert’s psycho-neuro-immunology research?
4. Right now, there is a robust discussion about c.ovid vacc.ine pass.ports and vacc.ine privileges. There are people in our society who are advised not to get the co.vid vacc.ine such as Co.vid long haulers, people with pre-existing conditions that use prescription drugs that may not mix well with the vacc.ine or lessen their prescription drug’s effectiveness, and others like myself whose doctor advised not to get a flu-type vacc.ine because I had a couple of hours of paralysis in my arm after a flu shot. What are your thoughts on this minority group of people not vacc.inated for co.vid in our society? Would marginalizing unvacc.inated people create a 2-class society? How will the healing field address these two batches of people?
5. For those who choose to get the co.vid vacc.ine and may be worried about possible side effects, what homeopathic solution do you advise to help lessen any vacc.ine side effects?
6. Do you have a last message?
For more information about Penny and Ron’s offerings, please visit their website: http://onelighthealingtouch.com/
https://merkabachakras.com/pages/home...
Other video sharing sites that don't cen.sor regarding cov_id. covv_id vaxcine, pass.prt, vac privilege discussions are below. You will see the difference between a censsored video-sharing platform and one that allows all videos regarding this topic to be uploaded from regular people. Then you decide what you want to do with your health. God speed.
https://odysee.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/
To learn more about Von Galt's metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/
Theme music, "Promised Land" copyrighted by the composer, Olive Musique, and authorized by https://www.premiumbeat.com/
Creative software subscriptions provided by:
https://www.canva.com/
https://pixabay.com/
https://animoto.com/
https://www.veed.io/
https://www.movavi.com/
https://anchor.fm/
https://www.fiverr.com/
https://zoom.us/
HERE'S MC EPISODE #52 THAT WAS DELETED BY Y T WITHIN 6-HOURS AFTER 126,000 VIEWS. Y T THREATENED TO DELETE MY CHANNEL IF I RE-POST IT AGAIN.
All show identification had to be removed to pass cens ssors. God bless. 😊💖
WATCH THE DELETED EPISODE #52 HERE:
https://odysee.com/@MustWatch:8/E51_C...
Questions:
1. Can you tell us how you got into Energy Healing?
2. When you produced the documentary, The Healing Field: Exploring Energy & Consciousness, which features your husband, Ron Lavin & Dr. Bruce Lipton, it inspired you to write your book, The Healing Field: Exceptional Healing Practices to Change Your Life. What is the healing field?
3. Let’s talk i.mmunity. Can you explain how our emotions affect our immun.e systems according to Dr. Candace Pert’s psycho-neuro-immunology research?
4. Right now, there is a robust discussion about c.ovid vacc.ine pass.ports and vacc.ine privileges. There are people in our society who are advised not to get the co.vid vacc.ine such as Co.vid long haulers, people with pre-existing conditions that use prescription drugs that may not mix well with the vacc.ine or lessen their prescription drug’s effectiveness, and others like myself whose doctor advised not to get a flu-type vacc.ine because I had a couple of hours of paralysis in my arm after a flu shot. What are your thoughts on this minority group of people not vacc.inated for co.vid in our society? Would marginalizing unvacc.inated people create a 2-class society? How will the healing field address these two batches of people?
5. For those who choose to get the co.vid vacc.ine and may be worried about possible side effects, what homeopathic solution do you advise to help lessen any vacc.ine side effects?
6. Do you have a last message?
For more information about Penny and Ron’s offerings, please visit their website: http://onelighthealingtouch.com/
https://merkabachakras.com/pages/home...
Other video sharing sites that don't cen.sor regarding cov_id. covv_id vaxcine, pass.prt, vac privilege discussions are below. You will see the difference between a censsored video-sharing platform and one that allows all videos regarding this topic to be uploaded from regular people. Then you decide what you want to do with your health. God speed.
https://odysee.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/
To learn more about Von Galt's metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/
Theme music, "Promised Land" copyrighted by the composer, Olive Musique, and authorized by https://www.premiumbeat.com/
Creative software subscriptions provided by:
https://www.canva.com/
https://pixabay.com/
https://animoto.com/
https://www.veed.io/
https://www.movavi.com/
https://anchor.fm/
https://www.fiverr.com/
https://zoom.us/
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