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Every Governor, Senator, Representative should be thrown in jail for calling and selling this as a vaccine.
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216 views • February 02, 2022
Dr. Larry Palevsky "Every CEO of every company, every Governor, every Board of Education head, every Senator/Congressman should be thrown in jail for calling this and selling this as a vaccine."
Dr Brian Hooker interviews Dr Larry Palevsky
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Dr Brian Hooker interviews Dr Larry Palevsky
w0548
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