Gotta Travel On

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This was a Hit song for Billy Grammer in 1959. I recorded it on that year using a Webcor reel-to-reel Tape Recorder. It was found recently during a search through old tapes. I was 22 then, and I sang the song with guitar. In August 2025, I just added harmonies and some slide guitar to the track. Hope you enjoy my version from 65 years ago.