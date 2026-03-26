Restorians: A Duran Duran parody

Patriotic tribute to UK's Rupert Lowe, the Restore Britain party he just launched to huge success.

All lyrics/vocals are my own, I do not own nor claim rights to any of the music used, which is done so under fair use legislation permitting parody, satire and cover works.

No copyright infringement intended, and full credit goes to the original composer.

For entertainment purposes only, and based on my own beliefs, faith, research, experience and opinions. Please always do your own research and draw your own conclusions.

I will never apologise for having my own mind and thoughts, nor how I choose to express myself. If you find yourself feeling offended, then this content wasn't made for you and you can choose not to watch. I will not apologise for how you choose to react to someone else's opinions.