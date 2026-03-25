RESIDENTS RAISE CONCERNS ABOUT NOISY DATA CENTERS BEING BUILT & WANT THEM GONE NOW!!!

Residents Reported that it sounds like the hum of helicopters above one's head for hours and days at a time, especially at midnight.





Property values will definitely be affected around these Data Center area’s with 93 decibel noise that can be heard all day long which is very bad for peoples health.





Everyone effected by this needs to file and sue them for emotional, physical stress and sleep deprivation, disturbing of your peace, etc.





LEARN MORE HERE: https://fortune.com/2026/01/03/data-centers-town-halls-angry-citizens-affordability-zoning-utility/





LEARN MORE HERE: https://www.nj.com/news/2026/03/this-mysterious-humming-is-driving-nj-town-crazy-as-a-massive-ai-data-center-rises.html





LEARN MORE HERE: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/meta-just-signed-27-billion-161504458.html





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