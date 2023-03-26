Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Mattias Desmet & The Psychology of Totalitarianism - The HighWire, Del Bigtree
30 views
channel image
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
Published Yesterday |

Del Bigtree Interviews Professor Mattias Desmet About Mass Formation (Psychosis)

Mattias Desmet, Professor of Clinical Psychology and author of the newly released The Psychology of Totalitarianism, joins Del for an enthralling look at Mass Formation Psychology, the conditions that must be in place to create it, the threat it poses to society, and the key to breaking it.

#PsychologyOfTotalitarianism #MattiasDesmet #MassFormation

Was first posted on June 17, 2022 by The Highwire Del Bigtree

Keywords
societyhegelian dialecticglobalistnwonew world orderglobaldel bigtreehypnosispsyopthe highwirepsychosiscovid 19mattias desmetmass formationthe psychology of totalitarianisminside the mind of the masses

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket