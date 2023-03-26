Mattias Desmet & The Psychology of Totalitarianism - The HighWire, Del Bigtree

Del Bigtree Interviews Professor Mattias Desmet About Mass Formation (Psychosis)



Mattias Desmet, Professor of Clinical Psychology and author of the newly released The Psychology of Totalitarianism, joins Del for an enthralling look at Mass Formation Psychology, the conditions that must be in place to create it, the threat it poses to society, and the key to breaking it.



Was first posted on June 17, 2022 by The Highwire Del Bigtree

