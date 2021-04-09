© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Louis Farrakhan & Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. team together to share a message for the world.
Follow
1
Share
Report
474 views • April 09, 2021
A CDC whistleblower has found a conscious and shared information with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. for the world. The powers that be control the authorities with their money. Church leaders are silent -sad. Robert has turned to one man that is willing to take a stand and speak out; Louis Farrakhan. For more information visit the www.Emit.Zone and see the information section https://emit.zone/information/ . More on what a doctor found with vaccines https://emit.zone/health/vaccine-studies/ . More on Big Pharma's approach to business https://emit.zone/health/big-pharma/ .
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.