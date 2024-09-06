BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Double Dragon II - The Revenge (1988, Arcade)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
4 followers
Follow
23 views • 8 months ago

Double Dragon II - The Revenge is a beat'em up developed and published by Technos. It was also released for Amiga, Atari ST, Amstrad CPC, C64, ZX Spectrum, MSX, Game Boy, Mega Drive/ Genesis, Switch, Playstation 4 and Antstream. The NES differs significantly from the arcade game.

After Billy and Jimmy Lee have rescued Billy's girlfriend Marian from the cutches of the "Black Warriors" gang, the gang reassembles, unfortunately, and in order to get revenge for their defeat, they kill Marian. So the Dragons set out again to defeat the Black Warriors again and for good.

The game is very similar to its predescessor. The biggest change is in the controls. Instead of having one button for kick and one for punch, you now have one button each to attack to the left and to the right. While the button combinations differ a bit, the move set is almost identical to the first game.

Keywords
beatemuparcade gametechnos
