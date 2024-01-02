1/01/2024 -- M7.5 Earthquake & Tsunami in Japan - Japan CONNECTS TO ICELAND + XClass Solar Flare

As I told you all a few weeks ago, "tis the season" for seismic activity.... and now a lot is going on.
This update covers the large M7.5 (M7.6) earthquake and tsunami in Japan, the previous forecast which was issued for Japan 6 days ago, and the outlook for the next week.
Additionally this update warns multiple new locations, on both sides of Japan both North and South (both should be struck) as well as India, and Iceland.
This update also focuses on the CONNECTION POINT between Japans quake and Iceland. There is a direct connection between the two as I show in the video.
Additionally this update covers the Solar Flare (X-5) and the general expected time frame for arrival as well as potential for earthquake / volcanic activity increase based upon the solar event.
