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Top 10 Plants That Will Grow Better in Your Bathroom
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37 views • September 21, 2019
Bathrooms deserve to be decorated with lush greenery just like every other room in the house – but it can be tricky to find a plant that thrives here. Low light, high humidity, and warm temperatures mean only certain houseplants will flourish.
Keep watching to discover what you need to consider when choosing bathroom flora, and check out 10 great houseplant suggestions for this room
1. Orchids
2. Golden Pothos
3. Neon Pothos
4. Spider Plant
5. Grape Ivy
6. Bromeliads
7. Tillandsias
8. Peperomia
9. Tropical Pitcher Plant
10. Snake Plant
Keep watching to discover what you need to consider when choosing bathroom flora, and check out 10 great houseplant suggestions for this room
1. Orchids
2. Golden Pothos
3. Neon Pothos
4. Spider Plant
5. Grape Ivy
6. Bromeliads
7. Tillandsias
8. Peperomia
9. Tropical Pitcher Plant
10. Snake Plant
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