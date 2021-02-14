© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Beyond The Acquittal - More To Come
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
993 views • February 14, 2021
In this statement President Trump lashes the Democrats, but promises to continue making America Great saying "in the months ahead I have much to share with you."
Amazon has banished my books.
I do have a few left in stock on my website, for US sales only (even sending to Canada is super-expensive).
https://www.northstarnewsletter.com/new-shop
President Trump And The New World Order https://amzn.to/2Ruy3Co
Donation Link
https://paypal.me/michaelknight882?locale.x=en_US
Subscribe to my North Star Newsletter (immediate notification of new videos, and infrequent special articles). https://northstarnewsletter.com
Amazon has banished my books.
I do have a few left in stock on my website, for US sales only (even sending to Canada is super-expensive).
https://www.northstarnewsletter.com/new-shop
President Trump And The New World Order https://amzn.to/2Ruy3Co
Donation Link
https://paypal.me/michaelknight882?locale.x=en_US
Subscribe to my North Star Newsletter (immediate notification of new videos, and infrequent special articles). https://northstarnewsletter.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.