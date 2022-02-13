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Silver Psyop - Epoisode 3 - Silver Suppression & Manipulation
Prosciencetruth
Prosciencetruth
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193 views • February 13, 2022
From The Morgan Report

Silver Psyop - Episode 3 - Silver Suppression & Manipulation | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

We’ve all heard about manipulation in the precious metals market, with its complex web of accusations, court cases, denials, and theories. In today’s post, we’re rounding up some of the most alarming headlines around silver and gold price fixing, hearing from industry experts on why this phenomenon is endemic now more than ever, and how we can all take a stand.

We explore the five W's. Who, What, Where, When, and Why? These are questions whose answers are considered basic in information-gathering.

Watch this video on Silver Psyop - Episode 3 - Silver Suppression & Manipulation, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption Silver Psyop - Episode 3 - Silver Suppression & Manipulation.

This is such an interesting show, John thinks that we could see the value of silver and gold go very high and a Sovereign coin a lot sooner than we realize.

Mirrored from https://youtu.be/gEgOc0gInAo
Keywords
goldsilvercentral banksjp morganjohn perezmorgan reportsilver psyopsuppresionsovereign coin
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