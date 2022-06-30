Flat Earth: The Worlds Largest Conspiracy

Streamed live on Feb 19, 2022





In Conspiracy Corner we take a hard look at popular conspiracy theories that will blow your mind and we will see how they line up with Biblical passages. In this second episode we will explore the '"flat earth" conspiracy. Join David Carrico and Jon Pounders as we uncover long hidden mysteries for this generation.





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