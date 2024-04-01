Good morning.



She is a sex worker now in possession of missing children fliers and the Washington State Coalition for Children's alternative hotline.



This day, today, we are reminded that our Heavenly Father's only begotten Son, Jesus Christ, conquered death after enduring a brutal torture and murder.



He rose...



He remains risen...



He is soon to return.



I see a trap of our Adversary unfolding now, as millions of Americans are angry because "Religious Themed Easter Eggs" were prohibited at the White House and today will be recognized to honor lesser gods who mock our Most High God.



Be of good cheer. Religious themes of Jesus Christ do not belong painted on the lies of Easter eggs, nor does Jesus Christ belong in fairy tales of Easter Bunnies and Santa Claus.



Satan tricks you to keep Christ attached to that which Christ cannot be attached to.



You are in a spiritual war.



Without eyes, you cannot see.



Today I ask for God to forgive me for my inequities, failures, sins, and any anger still lingering. I accept His Son Christ as my Savior and believe He is returning to collect that which is already saved.



I cannot return to Heaven without Christ.



I cannot be a good Man without God.



I cannot participate in Mankind's folly of imaginary Plans to save the World or themselves.



I can, however, spend these next weeks of transition to continue spreading the Gospel of Truth and helping any lost child along the way.



May you be a reminder to others today of how much Jesus Christ loves them.



May you harvest for the Kingdom while there is still yet time to do so.



God bless you all. - Lewis



