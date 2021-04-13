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Congregants Forced Into Underground Church Service Hidden From Police
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80 views • April 13, 2021
Congregants Forced Into Underground Church Service Hidden From Police Ezra Levant ofhttps://www.rebelnews.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to update the ongoing fight for religious freedoms as occupying police forces cause church congregants into underground services. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6074b179a498cb1a9e91e415
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