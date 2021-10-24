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Women, Masculinity and Riots - What Everyone is Missing!
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12 views • October 24, 2021
Stefan Molyneux goes live with Brian Martinez from the Honey Badgers!
Badger Live Streams: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcOtHMt1S9Nl4Pycp-FWd8Q
Honey Badger Radio: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC595wqznMGuY2mi6DKx-qnQ
@DogeInCharge on Twitter
0:00 Intro
4:29 Stefan and Brian discuss missing fathers in the household
17:22 Brian comments on the changes within the black community over recent decades
19:54 Stefan expresses his opinions on eugenics
21:55 Brian discusses police in the Black Community
24:49 Stefan and Brian discuss sexual assault in the Black Community
29:45 Brian explains his findings on BLM
33:19 Brian expresses his opinion on issues in the Black Community
38:18 Stefan expresses his opinion on Welfare and Activism
49:50 Stefan asks Brian about his past
52:50 Brian and Stefan discuss women's influence on men
1:00:59 Stefan asks “Can we let people fail and fail disastrously?”
1:08:39 Stefan and Brian discuss Men’s Rights Activists
1:11:10 Brian and Stefan discuss David Dorn and Floyd
1:24:00 Brian makes closing remarks
1:26:46 Brian shares how to find and follow him and the Honey Badgers
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🔴 Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
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🔴 Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Facebook: http://facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
🔴 Instagram: http://instagram.com/stefanmolyneux
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▶️ US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
▶️ Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
▶️ UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Badger Live Streams: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcOtHMt1S9Nl4Pycp-FWd8Q
Honey Badger Radio: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC595wqznMGuY2mi6DKx-qnQ
@DogeInCharge on Twitter
0:00 Intro
4:29 Stefan and Brian discuss missing fathers in the household
17:22 Brian comments on the changes within the black community over recent decades
19:54 Stefan expresses his opinions on eugenics
21:55 Brian discusses police in the Black Community
24:49 Stefan and Brian discuss sexual assault in the Black Community
29:45 Brian explains his findings on BLM
33:19 Brian expresses his opinion on issues in the Black Community
38:18 Stefan expresses his opinion on Welfare and Activism
49:50 Stefan asks Brian about his past
52:50 Brian and Stefan discuss women's influence on men
1:00:59 Stefan asks “Can we let people fail and fail disastrously?”
1:08:39 Stefan and Brian discuss Men’s Rights Activists
1:11:10 Brian and Stefan discuss David Dorn and Floyd
1:24:00 Brian makes closing remarks
1:26:46 Brian shares how to find and follow him and the Honey Badgers
▶️ Join the Freedomain Community - voice, text and video! https://www.subscribestar.com/freedomain
▶️ Support through Superchats: https://streamlabs.com/stefanmolyneuxfreedomainradio
▶️ Donate Now: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
Your support is essential to Freedomain, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/freedomainradio
🔴 Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
🔴 Gab: http://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Facebook: http://facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
🔴 Instagram: http://instagram.com/stefanmolyneux
Amazon Affiliate Links
▶️ US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
▶️ Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
▶️ UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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