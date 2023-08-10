Create New Account
Lightsabers Actually Exist (for real)!
The Last Harvest
Published Thursday

Many do not know that George Lucas was an "insider," and did not "make up" the light saber or the death star - these two technological realities have existed for a very long time in the very real reptilian CiaKhar empire.

Learn more at: https://www.amazon.com/Last-Harvest-Lucifera-Illuminati-Humanity/dp/B0BSWVHPJL/

