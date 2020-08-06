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Many world's before Adam - part 6 last part
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37 views • August 06, 2020
This is the last video in this series. Here we delve into the differences between the creations. Thank you for staying with us through this study.
To receive the eternal redemption of your soul, understand that you need only to believe in Jesus Christ who came and gave Himself as a sacrifice for you on the cross. He paid for all your sins and by believing in Him you receive this redemption. Please read John 3:16, Ephesians 2:8-9, Romans and Galatians. God loves you very much and doesn't want you to perish. God bless you
To receive the eternal redemption of your soul, understand that you need only to believe in Jesus Christ who came and gave Himself as a sacrifice for you on the cross. He paid for all your sins and by believing in Him you receive this redemption. Please read John 3:16, Ephesians 2:8-9, Romans and Galatians. God loves you very much and doesn't want you to perish. God bless you
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