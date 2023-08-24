⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - 1300 (24 August 2023)

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(24 August 2023)





▫️Last night, the Russian Armed Forces have launched a long-range sea- and ground-based high-precision group strike against a decision-making centres of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.





▫️The goal of the attack has been reached. The facility has been neutralised.





▫️In Kupyansk direction, assault detachments of the Zapad Group of Forces continued successful offensive operations in the assigned areas of responsibility.





▫️As a result of courageous actions by units, Army Aviation and artillery, 5 enemy attacks have been repelled close to Novosyolovskoye, Novoegorovka (Lugansk People's Republic) and Sinkovka (Kharkov region).





▫️The enemy losses were up to 50 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, 3 pickup trucks, and 3 U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery systems.





▫️In Zaporozhye direction, as a result of active and well-coordinated actions by units of the Russian grouping of troops, supported by artillery, 5 enemy attacks have been repelled near Rabotino and Uspenovka (Zaporozhye region).





▫️The enemy losses were up to 110 Ukrainian servicemen, 4 tanks, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, 4 motor vehicles, 1 Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled artillery system, and 4 U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery systems.





▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces, supported by Ground-Attack and Army aviation, 6 attacks by the AFU have been successfully repelled close to Severnoye, Berestovoye and Nevelskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).





▫️The enemy losses were up to 125 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 tank, 4 infantry fighting vehicles, 4 motor vehicles, and 1 Msta-B howitzer.





▫️In addition, 1 ammunition depot has been destroyed near Verkhnekamenskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).





▫️In South Donetsk direction, as a result of actions by units of the Vostok Group of Forces, Operational-Tactical and artillery, 1 enemy attack has been repelled near Priyutnoye (Zaporozhye region).





▫️In addition, units of 37th and 38th brigades of the AFU Marines have been eliminated close to Urozhaynoye and Oktyabr state farm (Donetsk People's Republic).





▫️The enemy losses were up to 230 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armoured personnel carriers, 3 motor vehicles, as well as 2 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems.

▫️In Krasny Liman direction, as a result of active actions by units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, Army Aviation and artillery, 3 enemy attacks have been successfully repelled near Grigorovka, Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic) and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).





▫️The enemy losses were up to 80 Ukrainian servicemen, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, and 2 pickup trucks.





▫️In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were up to 30 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 motor vehicles, as well as Msta-B and D-30 howitzers.





▫️In addition, the actions of 1 Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group have been suppressed.





▫️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised manpower and military hardware in 153 areas.





▫️1 control point, one radar station, and two launchers of the S-300PS SAM system have been destroyed near Zeleny Gai (Nikolayev region).





▫️4 enemy ammunition depots have been also destroyed near Lvov (Kherson region), Mikhailovka (Kharkov region), Iskra (Dnepropetrovsk region), and Krasnogorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





▫️Air defence facilities have shot down 4 projectiles launched by HIMARS MLRS.





▫️In addition, 42 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed close to Kudryashovka, Lisichansk, Shishkovo (Lugansk People's Republic), Gorlovka, Nikolskoye, Artyomovsk, Berestovoye, Klyuchevoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Pologi, Tokmak (Zaporozhye region), Dobropolye (Kherson region), and Tavolzhanka (Kharkov region).





📊In total, 462 airplanes, 246 helicopters, 6,012 unmanned aerial vehicles, 433 air defence missile systems, 11,476 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,144 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 6,024 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 12,408 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.