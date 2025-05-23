Civilian Russian women in tears: freed from Ukrainian captivity - were taken captive in Kursk, Russia by UAF

WATCH Russian women in tears as they’re freed from Ukrainian captivity

120 civilians taken from Kursk, Russia region finally return home — Russian Defense Ministry

Part of the agreed transfer on both sides, of 1,000 from each side. I believe that I read that all of the civilians must be included. Cynthia

Adding: A plane carrying 270 Russian soldiers freed from Ukrainian captivity has landed in the Moscow region.

They will receive medical treatment and rehabilitation at Defense Ministry facilities in Moscow.