Civilian Russian women in tears: freed from Ukrainian captivity - were taken captive in Kursk, Russia by UAF

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WATCH Russian women in tears as they’re freed from Ukrainian captivity
120 civilians taken from Kursk, Russia region finally return home — Russian Defense Ministry
Part of the agreed transfer on both sides, of 1,000 from each side. I believe that I read that all of the civilians must be included. Cynthia
Adding: A plane carrying 270 Russian soldiers freed from Ukrainian captivity has landed in the Moscow region.
They will receive medical treatment and rehabilitation at Defense Ministry facilities in Moscow.