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FULL SHOW: O'Keefe: Veritas Has Facebook Documents Showing Censorship Of Real Vaccine Side Effect Posts
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10 views • May 26, 2021
Loaded transmission today that has the latest Project Veritas bombshell exposing the censorship of negative side effects and James O’Keefe joins us out of the gates. Jen Loh joins to discuss the latest in ‘America’s lawsuit’ and makes a call for action to paralegals and attorneys at m90usa.com. Nurse Erin Olszewski joins to discuss the latest lies about COVID-19 and the risks of the vaccine. Owen Shroyer also covers the latest breaking and important news.
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