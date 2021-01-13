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First Organ Improvisation by Sri Chinmoy
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40 views • January 13, 2021
On May 26, 1987, spiritual master Sri Chinmoy (1931-2007) opened a new musical chapter with his first pipe organ performance in a church in the centre of Zurich, Switzerland. A piece of music of historical value and deepest inner power. We added some of his artwork in the second half. Enjoy!
Music & artwork © by Sri Chinmoy
Video and editing by Kedar Misani, kedarvideo, Switzerland
Music & artwork © by Sri Chinmoy
Video and editing by Kedar Misani, kedarvideo, Switzerland
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