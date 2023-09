🙏 Todd Coconato Show • Special Guest Willie Robertson! 🙏

๐Ÿ™ Todd Coconato Show โ€ข Special Guest Willie Robertson! ๐Ÿ™

๐Ÿ‘‰ To Give:ย www.ToddCoconato.com/give

๐Ÿ‘‰ New Book:ย www.PastorToddBook.com

๐Ÿ‘‰ Website:ย www.PastorTodd.org

๐Ÿ‘‰ Church website:ย www.RRCNashville.org

๐Ÿ™ Join Pastor Todd his amazing guest Willie Robertson! He's coming out with a new movie on September 28th that is going to tell a story that we think you need to hear. You you know him from the series Duck Dynasty on A&E - He's also the CEO of Duck, Duck Commander, and he lives in Louisiana with his wife, Corey and their children.

Enjoy as Willie tells us a little bit about the story and how it all happened! ๐Ÿ™