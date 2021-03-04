© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Top 3 Worst Conspiracy Theories The 9/11 Attacks
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
275 views • March 04, 2021
#9/11Attacks #ConspiracyTheory #Top3Worst
Top 3 Worst Conspiracy Theories The 9/11 Attacks
The attacks were carried out when the air force was engaged in war games exercises - regarding what they'd do if planes were hijacked and flown into buildings...
The hijackers were able to pull off amazing maneuvers with passenger jets, even though they were deemed to be appalling pilots in flying school.
The passport of one of the hijackers was found intact a few blocks from the trade center. The buildings and everything in it however were pulverized to dust.
The Government had no idea the attacks were going to take place...
Don't forget to like and subscribe to the Channel
Top 3 Worst Conspiracy Theories The 9/11 Attacks
The attacks were carried out when the air force was engaged in war games exercises - regarding what they'd do if planes were hijacked and flown into buildings...
The hijackers were able to pull off amazing maneuvers with passenger jets, even though they were deemed to be appalling pilots in flying school.
The passport of one of the hijackers was found intact a few blocks from the trade center. The buildings and everything in it however were pulverized to dust.
The Government had no idea the attacks were going to take place...
Don't forget to like and subscribe to the Channel
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.