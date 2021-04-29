© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
IMPORTANT: PLEASE SHARE THIS CALL TO ACTION (8 WEEKS TO REVERSE THE EROSION OF FUNDAMENTAL FREEDOMS)
Follow
1
Share
Report
30 views • April 29, 2021
This video is a mirror from Tracey O'Mahony's channel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aOeV6AkJZ2g
TD Voting Spreadsheet: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1nePVzDOVMUg9JkTaolXrc0CM3R85LB5q
Link to TD Letters:
https://ichr.ie/proposed-extension-of-part-3-of-the-health/
Part 3 of the Health Preservation Act must be extended before the 9th of June 2021, failing which all restrictions on freedom (with the exception of mandatory quarantine upon entry into the State) will cease.
We are asking for your support in lobbying TD's to ensure they vote NOT to extend Part 3 of the act.
Please visit the Irish Council for Human Rights website at this link: https://ichr.ie/proposed-extension-of-part-3-of-the-health/
and download letters that have been individually drafted to lobby specific TD's, whom we believe are likely or may be persuaded to vote against the extension.
Please share this video because we need thousands and thousands of people to write to their TD's to stand any chance of success in this campaign.
TD Voting Spreadsheet: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1nePVzDOVMUg9JkTaolXrc0CM3R85LB5q
Link to TD Letters:
https://ichr.ie/proposed-extension-of-part-3-of-the-health/
Part 3 of the Health Preservation Act must be extended before the 9th of June 2021, failing which all restrictions on freedom (with the exception of mandatory quarantine upon entry into the State) will cease.
We are asking for your support in lobbying TD's to ensure they vote NOT to extend Part 3 of the act.
Please visit the Irish Council for Human Rights website at this link: https://ichr.ie/proposed-extension-of-part-3-of-the-health/
and download letters that have been individually drafted to lobby specific TD's, whom we believe are likely or may be persuaded to vote against the extension.
Please share this video because we need thousands and thousands of people to write to their TD's to stand any chance of success in this campaign.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.