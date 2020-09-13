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Conspiracy Realities of 911 to Avian Flu to COVID19 Agenda 2030 NWO MatriXX Depopulation Satanic Global Elite
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46 views • September 13, 2020
OKC 1995 – Murrah Micronukes and C4 Exit Examiner @ Penrose St. Francise CCOM for Fort Carson – US Military Forensics Team (five) – Radiation Exposure
911- Dr Ward MD – Only Explanation of Nanoparticularied WTC 1 and 2 with Mass at Footprint of Fallen WTC Complex AND fall speeded by vacuum collapse of Nukes & Thermate
911- Dr Steven Jones – Thermate High Explosives to cut the building into sections for collapse
911- Dr Ward MD – Only Explanation of Nanoparticularied WTC 1 and 2 with Mass at Footprint of Fallen WTC Complex AND fall speeded by vacuum collapse of Nukes & Thermate
911- Dr Steven Jones – Thermate High Explosives to cut the building into sections for collapse
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