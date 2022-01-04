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The Crypto Conspiracy Podcast – Episode 14 - The Other Side of Crypto That Nobody Is Talking About
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169 views • January 04, 2022
The Crypto Conspiracy Podcast – Episode 14 - The Other Side of Crypto That Nobody Is Talking About | https://www.themorganreport.com/join
Special Guest: Kurt Wuckert Jr., Chief Bitcoin Historian
Cryptocurrecy is a volatile investment. PERIOD! And I use the word investment loosely. Over the past year, crypto prices have seen more sky-high ups and steep crashes than a North Korean test missile. To some, that might indicate it is a passing fad. But to others like the volatility and see massive riches in their future. And some of them may be right.
The notion that it's a currency, is open for debate. The bizarreness of being able to "mine" money on a computer is a brilliant ploy designed to spread the crypto-currency around the world.
And it's working.
Cryptocurrency has made a huge number of people fabulously rich. However, not everyone gets rich.
Maybe you need to start asking... Why?
Watch this video on The Crypto Conspiracy Podcast – Episode 14 - The Other Side of Crypto That Nobody Is Talking About, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption The Crypto Conspiracy Podcast – Episode 14 - The Other Side of Crypto That Nobody Is Talking About.
Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join
Special Guest: Kurt Wuckert Jr., Chief Bitcoin Historian
Cryptocurrecy is a volatile investment. PERIOD! And I use the word investment loosely. Over the past year, crypto prices have seen more sky-high ups and steep crashes than a North Korean test missile. To some, that might indicate it is a passing fad. But to others like the volatility and see massive riches in their future. And some of them may be right.
The notion that it's a currency, is open for debate. The bizarreness of being able to "mine" money on a computer is a brilliant ploy designed to spread the crypto-currency around the world.
And it's working.
Cryptocurrency has made a huge number of people fabulously rich. However, not everyone gets rich.
Maybe you need to start asking... Why?
Watch this video on The Crypto Conspiracy Podcast – Episode 14 - The Other Side of Crypto That Nobody Is Talking About, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption The Crypto Conspiracy Podcast – Episode 14 - The Other Side of Crypto That Nobody Is Talking About.
Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join
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