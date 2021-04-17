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Silenced, Censored And Ridiculed – The Media’s Lies
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10 views • April 17, 2021
Documentary based in Australia.
Yes, you might have had friends in the mainstream media. No, they do not care about your wellbeing. Remember that 25-year journalist who was taught NEVER to tell the truth:
"I've been a journalist for about 25 years, and I've been educated to lie, to betray, and not to tell the truth to the public" — Udo Ulfkotte
Yes, you might have had friends in the mainstream media. No, they do not care about your wellbeing. Remember that 25-year journalist who was taught NEVER to tell the truth:
"I've been a journalist for about 25 years, and I've been educated to lie, to betray, and not to tell the truth to the public" — Udo Ulfkotte
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