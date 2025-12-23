Matt Gaetz drops a bombshell, exposing how Israel ran a blackmail and extortion operation against him and his family to permanently silence him.





He says an Israeli asset contacted his father, falsely claiming to have photos of Gaetz with underage girls and demanding $25 million to make the accusations disappear.





According to Gaetz, the U.S. government never conducted a full investigation into Israel’s involvement, and instead the individual later landed a television job at Real America’s Voice.





Gaetz says his real crime was voting to keep America out of wars for Israel.