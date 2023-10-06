Brave TV - Oct 6, 2023 - Dr. William Makis, MD on COVID Vaccines and Turbo Cancers - Destroying Mankind









Dr. William Makis is an oncologist and cancer researcher who has been reporting on an alarming increase in cancer rates – and possible connections between sudden deaths and mRNA vaccines.

Dr. William Makis is a Canadian physician with expertise in Radiology, Oncology, and Immunology. He is a University of Toronto Scholar and the author of over 100 peer-reviewed medical publications.Show more





Source: https://drdrew.com/2023/dr-william-makis-discusses-alarming-rise-in-cancer-rates-possible-connection-to-covid-vaccine-w-dr-kelly-victory-ask-dr-drew/





