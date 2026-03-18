Inside the Deals Running the World — The System Behind the Scenes | Max Frumes

See exclusives at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

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Buy Exercise Mimicking & Muscle Building Peptide SLU-PP-332 at https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/slu-pp-332-250mcg-60-capsules/?ref=vbWRE3J - Use code Sarah to save 20%

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MUST Sign up as a VIP to see certain peptides like Retatrutide at https://limitlesslifenootropics.com/vip-club-registration/?uid=116&oid=1&affid=10134

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Purchase the most effective weight peptide available, Next Generation GLP-1 Retatrutide - use code Sarah to save 15%: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/retatrutide-ha/?ref=vbWRE3J

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See the Peptide stack for weight loss stack in the Ultimate Peptide Guide for Weight Loss and Muscle Preservation. This guide provides common dosages and guidance on the peptide stack used by Sarah: https://sarahwestall.substack.com/p/the-ultimate-peptide-guide-for-weight

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Max Frumes, financial journalist and author of The Caesar Palace Coup, joins the program to break down the hidden world of private equity and the high-stakes deals shaping the global economy behind closed doors.

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Frumes exposes how these complex financial structures operate far from public view—leveraging real assets, shifting risk, and generating massive windfalls for insiders while leaving everyday investors and stakeholders holding the bag. He explains why these deals are not just isolated events, but part of a broader system quietly influencing markets, industries, and even policy decisions.

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While the public focuses on headlines, these deals are structuring the real mechanics of power, wealth, and control.

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This interview pulls back the curtain on a system few understand—but everyone is affected by.

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Learn more about Max Frumes or get his latest book The Caesar Palace Coup at https://www.amazon.com/Palace-Coup-Billionaire-Bankrupt-Caesars/dp/163576677X

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MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further