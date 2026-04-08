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An Israeli drone strike targeted a vehicle in Qasmiyeh, southern Lebanon
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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An Israeli drone strike targeted a vehicle in Qasmiyeh, southern Lebanon.

Adding:

❗️— A White House official to AXIOS:

The ceasefire begins this evening (U.S. time), but we assess that it will take time until the orders reach the field ranks in the Revolutionary Guards.

Despite Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s announcement that the two-week ceasefire would include Lebanon, Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Lebanon is not covered and that operations against Hezbollah will continue.

The IDF Northern Command has notified local authorities that Lebanon is not included in the ceasefire.

 Iran says excluding Lebanon from the ceasefire will lead to renewed fighting.

 Iraq has announced that it will reopen its airspace to commercial flights today.

Another Israeli drone strike targeted a motorcyclist in Qasmiyeh, southern Lebanon.

⚡️ Violent rocket attacks targeting Kuwait's oil infrastructure facilities, power stations, and water desalination plants are taking place.

⚡️ The United Arab Emirates says its air defenses are engaging incoming Iranian ballistic missiles.

⚡️The Mehr news agency reports on explosions at an oil refinery on the Iranian island of Lavasan following the announced ceasefire with the United States.

More:  

❗️—  Official Government Channel of Iran IRIB :- We attacked the UAE, Bahrain, and Kuwait.

1:14 PM (local)

Adding:

"A catastrophe". In Israel, the opposition also criticizes the truce with Iran and Netanyahu, stating that the stated goals were not achieved.

"There has never been such a political catastrophe in our entire history. Israel was not even involved in making decisions concerning fundamental aspects of our national security. The military carried out all the tasks set, the public demonstrated amazing resilience, but Netanyahu suffered a political defeat, failed strategically and did not achieve any of the goals he himself set. It will take us years to repair the political and strategic damage that Netanyahu caused due to arrogance, negligence and a lack of strategic planning," wrote the leader of the main opposition party in Israel, Yair Lapid, in his Facebook post.

And the chairman of the National Security Committee of the Knesset, Tzvi Kahana, mocked Trump: "Donald, you left like a duck!"

Recall, American Democrats also criticized the truce due to Iran's continued control of the Strait of Hormuz.

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iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bankwa
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