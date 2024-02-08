Have You Been Tested? Exploring Trials and Faith

This script is a devotion that focuses on the theme of trials, temptation, and faith. The speaker refers to Psalms 25, First Peter Chapter 1, Verse 6, and James Chapter 1, Verse 2 to 4. He interprets these verses as teachings for Christians to trust in God during trials and temptations, instead of feeling ashamed or attributing suffering to sin, like Job's friends did. The speaker suggests that trials are tests of faith and that they can only be temporary compared to eternal glory. He concludes by stating the believer will face grief and sorrow but it is part of proving their faith. He prays for understanding and patience during trials aiming to glorify God.



00:00 Introduction to the Sermon

00:03 The Importance of Trusting in God

01:04 Understanding the Concept of Testing Faith

02:45 The Reality of Suffering and Trials

04:43 The Role of Patience in Overcoming Trials

06:41 The Value of Faith Over Material Wealth

07:13 The Purification Process of Faith

07:56 The Certainty of Trials for Believers

09:05 The Glory at the Appearance of Jesus Christ

09:34 Closing Prayer and Encouragement

10:14 Final Remarks and Farewell

