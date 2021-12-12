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Cold & Flu Symptoms and what to do - Dr Robert Norse M.D.
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96 views • December 12, 2021
We take getting ill for granted these days and are taught to accept it. We follow medical advice without question as that is what we were taught to do when we were young. Ever wondered why the body does what it does? A little extra information to help you comprehend why what you've been told might not all be the truth and that profit again comes into your decision making process, though you didn't know that it did.
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