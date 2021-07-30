My 2016 Manitoulin Island UFO Sightings

One of these ships flashed me twice. First time was a massive white flash that lit up the entire sky and I had my back to this and ignored it but the second Red Flash got my attention and I took this photo from my Canon camera that was on a tripod facing that direction and yet turned around back to waiting with my video camera to capture any ships. How odd that I did not take more than one photo on my Cannon camera that was on a tripod facing another direction. So odd. I have never seen these types of ships till that time but I have found a few photo's and a video that is like those ships. Have a look. I wrote that first song!?

▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL

LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE



The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.

Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.



When Tyranny Becomes Law.

Rebellion Becomes Duty.

Thomas Jefferson



"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."

Benjamin Franklin



Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down

Charlie the Spirit Walker

Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic

▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors

WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE 💯 🙏 💚 👍

▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬