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Life in Happy Valley
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71 views • August 29, 2021
A remembrance: Happy Valley horsey set farm in Ocala (that's who these people were).
I worked in Ocala some of them were quite clear that I was garbage. The real people were like the high up Doctor's daughter, said her family was always quite nice to the maids. A bailiff told me was "old." I think I quite know what that means now.
Except some of the "olds" were denied their entire lives.
I worked in Ocala some of them were quite clear that I was garbage. The real people were like the high up Doctor's daughter, said her family was always quite nice to the maids. A bailiff told me was "old." I think I quite know what that means now.
Except some of the "olds" were denied their entire lives.
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