Trump's paternal & maternal ancestries. Does he have any Assyrian and Roman heritage? (Part I)

In this compilation of videos, let’s take a look at Donald John Trump's Germanic paternal ancestry. Let’s also explore some of his maternal ancestry and his Scottish roots. This video is part one of a two-part series on Trump's ancestries.
In the second part of this video series, let’s methodically observe whether Donald Trump has any Assyrian and Roman heritage, characteristics of the antichrist that the Bible states.
Source 1: https://youtu.be/5h3N7v1xAUA
Donald Trump Family Tree; Published by UsefulCharts; YouTube; Date published: July 31, 2020; Date of website access: January 1, 2021.
Source 2: https://youtu.be/eyFKQElz25o
Who Were Donald Trump's Grandparents?; Published by HISTORY; YouTube; Date published: November 6, 2018; Date of website access: January 1, 2021.
Source 3: https://youtu.be/qHeHMtjDZ_Y
Exploring the Scottish homeland of Trump's mother; Published by AP Archive; YouTube; Date published: July 16, 2018; Date of website access: January 1, 2021.
Source 4: https://youtu.be/DzbdgPvH2Xs
Inside The Remote Scottish Town Where Trump’s Mother, Mary, Grew Up; Published by Inside Edition; YouTube; Date published: October 30, 2018; Date of website access: January 1, 2021.
(Thumbnail) — Source 5:
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-40097665
Right to bear arms? Trump accused of plagiarising family crest; Published by BBC NEWS; Published by Joel Gunter; Date published: May 30, 2017; Date of website access: January 1, 2021.
