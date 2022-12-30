Create New Account
Trump's paternal & maternal ancestries. Does he have any Assyrian and Roman heritage? (Part I)
Trump: the son of perdition
Published Yesterday

In this compilation of videos, let’s take a look at Donald John Trump's Germanic paternal ancestry. Let’s also explore some of his maternal ancestry and his Scottish roots. This video is part one of a two-part series on Trump's ancestries.


In the second part of this video series, let’s methodically observe whether Donald Trump has any Assyrian and Roman heritage, characteristics of the antichrist that the Bible states.


Source 1: https://youtu.be/5h3N7v1xAUA

Donald Trump Family Tree; Published by UsefulCharts; YouTube; Date published: July 31, 2020; Date of website access: January 1, 2021.


Source 2: https://youtu.be/eyFKQElz25o

Who Were Donald Trump's Grandparents?; Published by HISTORY; YouTube; Date published: November 6, 2018; Date of website access: January 1, 2021.


Source 3: https://youtu.be/qHeHMtjDZ_Y

Exploring the Scottish homeland of Trump's mother; Published by AP Archive; YouTube; Date published: July 16, 2018; Date of website access: January 1, 2021.


Source 4: https://youtu.be/DzbdgPvH2Xs

Inside The Remote Scottish Town Where Trump’s Mother, Mary, Grew Up; Published by Inside Edition; YouTube; Date published: October 30, 2018; Date of website access: January 1, 2021.


(Thumbnail) — Source 5:

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-40097665

Right to bear arms? Trump accused of plagiarising family crest; Published by BBC NEWS; Published by Joel Gunter; Date published: May 30, 2017; Date of website access: January 1, 2021.

Keywords
romandonald trumpgenealogyfred trumpheritagethe antichristlineagethe assyrianthe son of perditionbavarianthe rhine valleythe people of the prince that shall comemary-anne macleod

